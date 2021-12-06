Dolores (Dodo) Scholz

Dolores Elaine Scholz (Dodo) of Amery, Wisconsin passed peacefully on Wednesday December 1st, 2021 at the age of 92. Dodo was born on March 25th, 1929 in New Richmond, Wisconsin to Roy and Adeline Moe. Funeral services will take place at 11:00 am on Monday, December 6, 2021 at First Lutheran Church in Amery. A visitation will take place from 3 to 5:00 pm on Sunday, December 5, 2021 at the Williamson-White Funeral Home in Amery, as well as an hour prior to the service at the church. Burial will be at the Amery Cemetery. To sign an online guest book and view a video tribute, visit www.williamsonwhite.com. Arrangements were made with the Williamson-White Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Amery.

