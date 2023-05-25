Don & Judy Kadidlo

The family of Don & Judy Kadidlo of Hudson, WI invites the community to celebrate their lives on Tuesday June 13, 2PM at St Paul’s Episcopal Church, 502 Co Rd UU, Hudson, WI. Don and Judy died within a month of each other earlier this spring. A reception at the church will follow. Memorials preferred to St. Paul’s Episcopal.

