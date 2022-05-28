Oct. 8, 1937 - May 6, 2022
RIVER FALLS, Wis. - Donald Alwin, 84, River Falls, formerly Baldwin, Wis., died Friday, May 6, in Comforts of Home.
A celebration of life will be 2 p.m. Friday, June 3, at O’Connell Family Funeral Home in River Falls. A gathering will be from 3-5 p.m., Friday, at the funeral home. Memorials are preferred to the family.
Arrangements by O’Connell Family Funeral Homes.
