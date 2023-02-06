Donald Brightbill

Donald Thomas Brightbill, age 82, of Hudson, WI, passed away on February 4, 2023 at Woodland Hills with family by his side.
Donald was born on April 20, 1940 in St. Paul, MN, to parents Donald and Myrtle (Ringham) Brightbill. He graduated from Wilson High School in 1958 and went on to Dunwoody College of Technology. After graduating he began his career as a mechanic. In 1975 he opened “Brightbill Auto Service” in St. Paul and was the owner and operator for over 25 years, after he sold, he moved the shop to his home in Hudson. Don enjoyed going to all of his grandchildren’s activities, and racing. Whether it was watching racing, talking about racing or just racing the car, his passion was racing. He raced #48 Modified for 35 years.
He will be missed greatly by his children Donna (Scott) Herem of Beldenville, WI, Paul Brightbill (Nancy Bailey) of Prescott, WI, Craig (Andrea) Brightbill of Baldwin, WI, and son-in-law Roger Hillestad of Durand, WI; grandkids Haley and Hunter Herem, Cody and Alayna Brightbill, Abigail Matis (Zakk), and Mark and Mary Hillestad; great granddaughter Houston Matis; sister Carol Gregorson of St, Paul, MN, brother-in-law Gerald (Sylvia) Lund of Oakdale, MN; sister-in-law Vicki Lund of River Falls, WI, and many other relatives and friends.
He is preceded in death by his beloved wife Mary; daughter Nancy Hillestad; brothers-in-law Ronald Gregorson and Eugene Lund, and his parents Donald and Myrtle.
The family would like to give a special thanks to the staff at Woodland Hills and Lakeview Hospice for the wonderful care given to Donald.
A gathering of family and friends will be held 2-5 PM on Sunday, February 26, 2023 at the O’Connell Family Funeral Home in Hudson, WI.
