Donald “Don” Mailloux

Donald Jacob Mailloux, age 83, of Hudson, WI, passed away surrounded by family on Monday, July 19, 2021 at Deerfield Gables in New Richmond.
Don was born on April 9, 1938, to Jacob and Luella (Harbick) Mailloux in Marinette, WI. He graduated from Our Lady of Lourdes High School but not before finding his lifelong love, Judie Ann Olsen. Their 63-year union would be blessed with three children: Jodi, Tim, and Jeff. Don was a graduate of University of Wisconsin – Oshkosh with degrees in Chemistry and Math. He would spend most of his career with 3M, retiring as a chemist and quality control in 1998.
Don loved the Hudson community and thoroughly enjoyed taking part in civic organizations. He proudly served on the Hudson Planning Commission, served as an Alderman with the City Council, and was part of Hudson Rescue.
Don was a wonderful, patient, and giving man, along with being a caring father and faithful husband. His family was his biggest joy. Don and Judie traveled often, visiting much of the United States and boarding a number of cruises together. His trips never lasted too long though, as he didn’t want to miss his grandkids games and events. Don was an avid outdoorsman. Gardening, hunting, fishing, or golfing, he enjoyed it all. After work, Don could be found on the golf course, rain or shine, because, he always said, “It doesn’t rain on the golf course.”
Don will forever remain in the hearts of his high school sweetheart, Judie; daughter, Jodi (Vince) Ostendorf; sons, Tim (Sue) Mailloux and Jeff (Kim Abraham) Mailloux; grandchildren, Jacob and Emily Ostendorf; brother, John “Jack” (Kathy) Mailloux; brothers-in-law, Alton (Kathy) Olsen and Richard (Nancy) Olsen; and sister-in-law, Linda Olsen. He is preceded in death by his parents and brother-in-law, Gerald Olsen.
A Mass of Christian Burial for Don will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Saturday, July 24, 2021 at St. Patrick Catholic Church, 1500 Vine St., Hudson. A visitation will take place one hour prior to the service at the church.
