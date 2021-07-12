Donald J. Demulling

Donald Joseph Demulling, age 67 of Star Prairie, WI, died unexpectedly on Friday, July 9, 2021, at his home. Don was born the son of Donald and Helen (Schmidt) Demulling on November 20, 1953, in New Richmond, WI. He graduated from New Richmond High School with the class of 1972. Don married Deborah Flandrick in 1973, and from this union they were blessed with two children, Shane and Donnie. Don worked at Anderson Windows for 44 years. While working as a Machine Tooling Tech, he had multiple patents that he was proud of. Among his many interests, Don enjoyed traveling, fishing, hunting, spending time up North and went on many trips to Wyoming, Colorado, South Dakota, Canada and Alaska doing what he enjoyed with family and friends. His favorite places to visit were Mexico, Alaska and the Friendly Bar. He loved the outdoors and spending his years on Cedar Lake. He was a long-time member and volunteer with Star Prairie Fish and Game, board member of the Star Prairie Land Preservation Trust and served as president of the Cedar Lake, Lake Association for over 20 years. Don loved to spend time with his family and beloved grandchildren. He encouraged them to go to college and he always gave them extra incentive to make the Dean’s List. He was so proud of his granddaughters for working towards and becoming teachers. He is preceded in death by his father, Donald Demulling. Don is survived by his sons, Shane (Wendy) Demulling, Donnie (Tonya) Demulling; grandchildren, Shyanne and Shanae Demulling and Jake and Jax Erickson; his partner, Diane Bulman “sweetie pie”; mother, Helen Demulling; siblings, Joyce Demulling, Randy (Mary) Demulling, Mike (Alice) Demulling, Carol Haas, Greg (Diane) Demulling, Larry (Gretchen) Demulling; and many nieces and nephews. Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday, July 14, 2021, at 11 am at St. Anne’s Church 141 Church Hill Rd, Somerset, WI. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, July 13, 2021, from 4-8 pm at Bakken-Young Funeral & Cremation Services 728 S Knowles Avenue New Richmond, WI and on Wednesday from 10-11 am at the church. Interment will be in St. Anne’s Cemetery. Arrangements are with Bakken-Young Funeral & Cremation Services.
Donald J. Demulling
