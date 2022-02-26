Donald Manuel Peloquin, age 82, passed away on March 16, 2021 in Bradenton, Florida. He is survived by daughters Jennifer Peloquin, Melissa Peloquin, Catherine Peloquin and Rebecca (Roger) Garbe, grandchildren Cody and Brady Garbe, as well as his partner Kathy Dempsey. He is also survived by siblings Marjorie McClure and Gordon Peloquin, their children, and many beloved cousins. Donald was preceded in death by his second wife Janice Nelson. They moved to Florida in 2003 where he enjoyed walking the beaches. His first wife Barbara Lewerer lives in Hudson, Wisconsin. They built a home in St. Joseph Township, raised chickens, turkeys, geese, rabbits and cats, tended two vegetable gardens, an orchard and honey bees on 16 acres. The family was active in Worthwhile, Pathfinders and Rolling Hills 4-H and Trinity Lutheran Church in Hudson.
Donald grew up on a dairy farm in Oneka Township (Withrow) and graduated from Stillwater High School in 1957. He worked in farming and construction equipment sales, including the Hugo Feed Mill, Stillwater filling station, Stillwater Farm Equipment, Alexander and Marquardt (A & M) located in the International Harvester building, Dresser Industries, Tamarack Materials, and Cummins. He served as a volunteer fireman for 10 years and groomed ski runs at Birch Park, both in St. Joseph Township. Going to tractor shows, flea markets and collecting toy red tractors were his passions. A drive in the car for a good meal was his simple pleasure.
Donald was a kind gentleman, always helpful and made people smile and laugh. Throughout his knee implant complications, leg amputation and hospital stays, he brought joy to Bradenton-area nursing staff. For four years, he lived in Westminster Point Pleasant Health Center. Per Donald’s wishes, there was no funeral or burial. His ashes were spread in Minnesota and Florida. He is dearly missed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.