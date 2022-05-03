Nov. 6, 1921 - April 29, 2022
RIVER FALLS, Wis. - Donald Matzek, 100, River Falls, Wis., died Friday, April 29, in Wellhaven.
Visitation will be from 3-4 p.m., followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 4 p.m., Sunday, May 8, at St. Bridget’s Catholic Church in River Falls. The service will be livestreamed on the church’s website. Burial will be in the church cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to River Falls Food Bank, the church or Wellhaven.
Arrangements by O’Connell Family Funeral Home in River Falls.
