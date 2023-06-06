Age 84 of Oakdale, MN Passed away May 16, 2023.
Preceded in death by daughter, Regan Lee Roloff and parents, Joseph and Hazel Lee.
He will be sadly missed by his wife of 30 years, Becky, and daughter, Amy Olson (Tony), and sons, Joel Lee, and Lonnie Roloff; along with his very special and beloved grandchildren, Cooper, Madison, and Lucas.
Don was born on January 14, 1939 to Joseph and Hazel Lee in EauClaire, WI. He graduated from Eau Claire Memorial High School in 1957 and was inducted into their Athletic Hall of Fame in 2009. Don continued his athletic career at the University of Wisconsin- Eau Claire as a three sport athlete… Football, Basketball, and Baseball. Pink went on to teach Physical Education in Hudson, WI and Coach Basketball, Football, and become the school’s first golf coach. After retirement ”Pink” became a popular figure at Tartan High School in Oakdale, MN as Equipment Manager, Boys Golf Coach, and all-around worker at numerous games and events.
Pink will always be remembered for all the lives he touched… and the kindness he showed everyone along the way, as well as his special words for everything.
A Celebration of Life for Pink will be held Sunday, June 25, 2023 from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM at the Oakdale Marsh Golf Course In Oakdale, MN.
All memorials are preferred to the Tartan High School Athletic Department for the Student Scholarships awarded in Pink’s name.
