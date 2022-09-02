The Reverend Donald R. Laue, 87, of Greeley, died August 21 2022, at Grace Pointe Assisted Living in Greeley, Colorado. He was born on August 6th, 1935 to Dr. Roy A. Laue, D.D.S and Jane H. (Little) Laue in River Falls, Wisconsin. He graduated from River Falls High School in 1953. He continued his education at Wisconsin State College (now the University of Wisconsin-River Falls), graduating in 1957 with a Bachelor’s degree in Secondary Education in the field of English. He then attended Divinity School at Yale University, graduating with a Masters in Divinity in 1961.
On December 22, 1956, he married Marlys M. Meents at First United Methodist Church in River Falls, Wisconsin. His first ministry was at The First Congregational Church of Walworth, Wisconsin. He then served at Plymouth Congregational Church in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Don and his family moved to Greeley in 1969 after he took the position of Associate Minister at The First Congregational Church in Greeley. He led the church’s youth ministry programs. In 1988 he went on to serve as Senior Minister at The Congregational Church in Charles City, Iowa. Following his retirement in 1993, he and Marlie returned to Greeley to be closer to their family. During his retirement he served as Interim Minister at several Congregational Churches in Lusk, Wyoming, Black Forest, Colorado and Loveland, Colorado. He was always thankful that the members of his churches allowed him to share their lives. Always a person that disliked elitism, bragging and arrogance, he lived by the old German proverb “accomplish much, say little.”
The central purpose of Don’s life after retirement was his wife, children, and seven grandsons. He was a strong and loving presence in their lives. He spent the last almost 40 years attending the sporting events and school activities of his “boys,” never missing an event. He and Marlie enjoyed traveling the United States, and several trips abroad. Wherever he was or whomever he was with, conversation was an essential part of his life.
Throughout his life, Don took great joy in playing and watching sports. In high school he played football, basketball, baseball and ran track. He was a longtime baseball umpire, officiating high school, legion and college games. He was a lifelong fan of the Green Bay Packers and St. Louis Cardinals. He loved to discuss sports with his grandsons and had an encyclopedic knowledge of sports history.
Don is survived by his son, Richard Laue and wife Kim of Loveland, son, Bradley Laue and wife Lauris of Greeley and daughter, Leanne Laue Halsey and husband Steve of Greeley; grandsons, Zach Laue and wife Jessie of Loveland, Brock Laue of Kingwood, Texas, Mitchell Laue of Greeley, Mark Laue, USMC, Matthew, Jay and Brian Halsey, of Greeley and five great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his sister, Ann (Laue) Finder and husband Earl of Shoreview, Minnesota, sister-in-law Mariann Laue Baker and husband Frank of Chesterfield, Missouri, brother-in-law, Bruce Meents of River Falls, Wisconsin and nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his wife Marlie, parents, brother, Dr. James H. Laue, sister-in-law Yvonne Meents and nephew, Mark Meents.
A memorial service for Don will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Sunday, September 4th, at First Congregational Church in Greeley. Interment will be at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, September 10th at Greenwood Cemetery in River Falls, WI. Following the service, there will be a reception at First Congregational Church of River Falls. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to First Congregational Church of Greeley or First Congregational Church of River Falls in care of Bradley D. Laue, Winters, Hughes, and Laue, Attorneys at Law, 5587 W. 19th Street, Greeley, Colorado, 80634.
Services entrusted to the O’Connell Family Funeral Home of River Falls, http://www.oconnellfuneralservices.com, 715-425-5644.
