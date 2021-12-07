Donavin “Don” Schmitt Sr., age 85, of Somerset, Wisconsin passed away December 2, 2021, at Lakeview Hospital in Stillwater, Minnesota.
In his 85 years Don, “The Don” touched the lives of innumerable family and friends and many who spent just a few minutes in his presence. He was always surrounded by people who couldn’t get enough of his stories, his endless knowledge and experience, his guidance, his laugh and the signature twinkle in his eye.
Aside from starting Schmitt & Son’s Excavating over 50 years ago, Don was a lifelong learner and actively took on new projects and hobbies. He not only enjoyed but self-taught and mastered each of them. He could build and engineer anything you needed and there wasn’t a problem he couldn’t figure out. He loved his horses, was a gunsmith, building and shooting black powder guns and recently started and built an entire blade sharpening operation in his garage; sadly, leaving much of his work unfinished.
Don has always given back to the community, his church and his country. As a Eucharistic minister, lector, 3rd Degree Knight of Columbus and Grand Knight veteran of the Air National Guard, and as an active supporter of St. Anne and St. Mary’s Parishes. He and Judy were strong supporters of Right to Life efforts and multiple other charitable organizations. The most valuable gift Don gave was his time and a willingness to listen to anyone who stopped by and needed an ear, a wink and a thumbs up.
He was born on May 6, 1936, to Francis and Veronica (Rivard) Schmitt in Stillwater, Minnesota. Don married his beloved wife, Judy Schmitt, on June 20, 1959. Don and Judy had 12 children and many grandchildren who filled their lives with joy.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and beloved wife, Judy (Ritzer) Schmitt.
Don is survived by his 12 children; his buddy Shep, 37 grandchildren & 11 great grandchildren, Charlie, Becky, Luke, Levi, Jesse, Isaac, Kenny, Geo, David (Joe & Laurie Schmitt); Matt, Pete, Billy, Susie, Shelly, Ben, Bob, Ellie (John & Kate Schmitt); Cathy, Christi, Andy, Sam, (Jim & Linda Schmitt); Madalyn, Mike, Claire, Megan (Ann & Kevin Erlitz); (Rick & Kari Schmitt); Jake, Tommy, Eva, Henry & Harvey (Tom & Maria Schmitt); (Steve Schmitt); Jessica Murphy (Theresa & Bill Sommerfeldt); Abby and Lilia (Mary Weaver); Veronica & Audrey (Don & Heidi Schmitt Jr.); Francis & Lowell (Dan & Jenna Schmitt); (Sarah & Chris Bauer); brother, Al (Sylvia) Schmitt; sister, Rochelle (Jim) Adams.
Mass of Christian Burial 11 AM Thursday December 9, 2021, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 423 5th St S, Stillwater. Visitation 4-8 PM Wednesday December 8, 2021, at Simonet Funeral Home, 6429 N Osgood Ave, Stillwater. Also, visitation one hour prior to service at the Church. Interment St. Anne’s Cemetery, Somerset, WI with luncheon to follow at St. Anne’s, Somerset, WI. In lieu of flowers memorials are preferred.
