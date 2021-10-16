Donna Datwyler

Donna L. Datwyler, age 91, of Hudson, WI, passed away on October 13, 2021 at Woodland Hill in Hudson.
Donna was born on October 28, 1929 in Onida, SD, the daughter of Edward and Harriet (Rawlins) Klix. She graduated from Onida High School in 1948, and then went on to business school. On October 10, 1959, she was united in marriage to Veryl Datwyler, and the two were blessed with sons, Charles and Thomas. For many years, Donna worked as the Deputy of the Register of Deeds through St. Croix County.
Donna was an avid reader and a lover of playing bridge, sewing, and cats. She was especially known for her knitting, as she made over 1,700 hats and sweaters sent to orphanages all over the world. Her labors of love and generosity to kids around the world was her true joy and passion. Most of all, she adored time spent with her family and grandchildren, and at their family cabin in Northern Wisconsin. Donna was also a talented bowler, holding the high score at Hudson Bowling for many years. With her husband, they enjoyed wintering in Arizona and she continued to winter there after Veryl’s death in 1997.
Donna is survived by her children, Charles (Holly) of Katy, TX, and Thomas (Tami) of Hudson, WI; 6 grandchildren: Sarah, Ryan, Tara (Chris), Traci (Luke), Tommy (Alexandra), and Timmy (Erica); 11 great-grandchildren: Piper, Cannon, Evelyn, Molly, Claire, Bode, Miriam, Maxwell, Barrett, Wyatt, and Cori; and sister, Carolyn (Ron) Holt of Cathlamet, WA.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Veryl; sister, LaVon Schriever; and her parents.
A Memorial Service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, October 21, 2021 at the O’Connell Family Funeral Home, 520 S. 11th St., Hudson with a visitation held one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. The service will be livestreamed – see the funeral home website for details. Interment at Greenwood Cemetery in River Falls, WI.
Services entrusted to the O’Connell Family Funeral Home of Hudson, WI. (715) 386-3725. www.oconnellfuneralhomes.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.