Donna J. Mickelson

Donna Jean (Lux) Mickelson, age 71, of Hudson, WI, completed her long goodbye surrounded by family on March 7, 2022, at Red Cedar Canyon Memory Care in Hudson. She was welcomed into the world October 13, 1950, by her parents, Joseph and Agnes (Haas) Lux, in Sleepy Eye, MN. As the third of six children, and being the oldest girl, Donna kept busy with chores in the home and on the farm. She graduated high school in Cosmos, MN and continued her education at a Vocational school in Willmar, MN. Soon after, Donna took a job at General Mills headquarters, which turned into 36 years of various administrative roles within the company. There she met Lynn Mickelson whom she married in 1978 in Minneapolis. The couple settled in Brooklyn Park and was blessed with two daughters, Katie and Tracie. Donna’s priority was her girls, and later her grandson, Jayden. She supported them always. She gladly spent her time attending sporting events and extracurricular activities, helping with homework, and being the most attentive mom/grandma possible. After retiring from General Mills, Donna kept busy as a cake decorator in the Target bakery, a retail clerk at Goodwill and Hallmark stores, as well as a school bus driver. Clearly, “retirement” was not in her vocabulary.
Donna was a truly selfless and generous woman who had a big heart and possessed a desire to always help others. She had a strong dedication to her Catholic faith throughout her life. After moving to Hudson, she joined St. Bridget’s Catholic Church in River Falls. There she sang in the choir, helped assemble the weekly bulletins, and helped count the collections for as long as she was able. Always staying active, some of her preferred hobbies included walking, sewing, crafting, playing bingo, and frequenting Dairy Queen for her favorite Blizzard. Another talent she possessed was her ability to find a bargain in any store she entered. She was also fond of learning about and trying out new things which included, but was not limited to, woodcarving, calligraphy, knitting, guitar, piano, yoga, drawing, painting, and even riding a unicycle!
Donna will remain in the hearts of her husband of 43 years, Lynn; daughters, Katherine “Katie” Anders, and Theresa “Tracie” Mickelson; grandson, Jayden Mickelson; siblings, David (Judy) Lux, Paul (Jan) Lux, Colleen (Mark) Lehrer, Jim (Peggy) Lux, Patty (Mark) Francis; sisters-in-law, Lois (Dave) Engbrecht, Marietta (Paul) Kornick; and many nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends. She is preceded in death by her parents; parents-in-law, Harold and Hazel Mickelson; brother-in-law, Alan Mickelson; and nephew, Jeff Lux.
A memorial service to celebrate Donna’s life will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, April 2, 2022, at St. Bridget’s Catholic Church, 211 E Division St., River Falls, WI. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the church. Donna’s service will be livestreamed through the St. Bridget’s YouTube page. In lieu of flowers, memorial is preferred to the Alzheimer’s Association or to donor’s choice.
Special thanks to the staff of Red Cedar Canyon Memory Care and Moments Hospice. While they only knew her briefly, they treated Donna with the highest level of dignity, respect, and compassion. The Mickelson family is forever grateful for the love and care given to their angel.
O’Connell Family Funeral Home of Hudson, WI. (715) 386-3725. www.oconnellfuneralhomes.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to jjohnson@orourkemediagroup.com.