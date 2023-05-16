Donna Jean Moseman, age 75, passed peacefully surrounded by her loved ones on May 8, 2023 in Hudson, WI. Donna was born in Sioux City, IA on April 9, 1948 to Frank and Maxene (Pearson) Beller. She attended South Sioux City Grade school, where she unknowingly met the future love of her life, Michael Moseman. The two graduated high school, then university with Donna receiving a Certified Public Accountant degree from the University of Minnesota-Duluth.
Donna and Michael were united in marriage in December of 1967 and were blessed with two daughters and a son. Later on, her life was enriched by four granddaughters (Maren, Sydney, Erin and Taylor).
Aside from her work, Donna adored many hobbies. You could find her enjoying her time quilting, jewelry making, and-most notably-sewing. She sewed hers, her daughters’, and her daughter-in-law’s wedding dresses. When the weather was nice, Donna loved camping and boating, with many memories of the St. Croix River with friends, family and Cooper.
Donna will remain in the hearts of her adoring husband, Michael Moseman; children, Heather (Jim) Moseman-Dorko, Laurel (Todd) Anderson, and Nathan (Shannon) Moseman; and four granddaughters. Donna is preceded in death by her parents, Frank and Maxene Beller, and her in-laws, Arthur and Mildred Moseman.
A visitation for Donna will be held on May 31, 2023 from 4-6, with a short program at 5:00, at The First Congregational Church in River Falls, Wisconsin. Interment will take place at a later date at Oakland Cemetery in Oakland, Nebraska. Memorials are preferred to the Southeast Nebraska Cancer Memorial Garden in Humboldt, Nebraska.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to jjohnson@orourkemediagroup.com.