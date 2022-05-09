A lifelong resident of River Falls, WI passed away on Thursday, April 28, 2022, at Our House Senior Living, at the age of 86. Donna was born on July 28, 1935. Donna graduated from River Falls High School in 1953. Donna was an active member of St. Bridget Catholic Church. She enjoyed camping, reading, walking, volunteering, and most of all, enjoying and supporting family and friends. She will be greatly missed. Donna is preceded in death by her parents, George and Agnes (Ray) McKahan; sisters, Corrine, Doris, and Mary Helen; brothers, Melvin and wife, Virginia, Raymond and wife, Betty, and Robert McKahan. Mother and father-in-law, William, SR and Dorothy Killian; brother-in-law, William JR and wife Beverly. Donna is survived by her loving husband Jim (J.J) of 63 years. Also surviving Donna are her daughter Beth (Rick) Nicholson; sons, Joe (Shelly) Killian, and David Killian. 5 grandchildren, Mike (Alyssa) Nicholson, Dan (Andrea) Nicholson, Lacey (Jack) Bruns, Luke Killian, and Travis (Kassie) Killian. 5 great-grandchildren, plus one on the way. Donna is also survived by many cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends. A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held Thursday, May 19, 2022 at 1:00 pm at St. Bridget Catholic Church (211 E Division St.) in River Falls. Visitation will also be Thursday from 12:00-1:00 pm at the church. Fellowship and refreshments will follow the service in the parish hall. Any memorials may be directed to donors choice. Arrangements are with Bakken-Young Funeral and Cremation Services.
Donna Mae (McKahan) Killian
