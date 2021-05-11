Donna Salin

Donna Mae Salin age 91 of Hudson, WI, formerly of Rhinelander, WI passed away peacefully on May 6, 2021 with family by her side at Pine Ridge Gardens in Hudson. Donna was born on August 24, 1929 in Rhinelander, WI to parents Frederick and Sarah (Turcotte) Plouff and graduated from Rhinelander High School. She was married to the love of her life, Edward Frank Salin in June of 1950 and together they were blessed with three daughters.
Donna spent the earlier years of her marriage raising her daughters. Once her daughters were in school, she started work as the bookkeeper for St. Joseph’s Catholic Parish. She retired from her position as bookkeeper at 45 years, only to stay on for another 10 as a housekeeper at the rectory. Her coworkers especially loved her homemade treats. She was an active member of her church community and often volunteered to help with fish fries, bingo, and the annual bazaar. When Donna wasn’t at work, you‘d most likely find her in the kitchen baking all kinds of treats. She loved shopping, especially for her grandkids and always had her eyes open for a good sale. She also loved having family meals; her perch fish fries were her family’s favorite. In the summertime, she and Eddie spent most of their time at the family cabin they owned on Squash Lake. She also loved playing cards with friends and family. Her daughters were her world and she absolutely adored her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Granny made sure to make every holiday special, especially Christmas, with her dancing tree, that the grandkids will always remember.
She will remain in the hearts of her children Cheryl Carlberg, Kim (Mike) Spencer, and Kelly (Bob) Smith; grandchildren Heather Spencer (Dan Burnam), Ami (Gerson) Gutierrez, Jennie (Pete) Orman, Breann (James) Schieck, Kyle (Brittany) Smith, and Adam Smith; great grandchildren Zach, Maysa, and Alex Burnam; Ethan, Maddie, and Evie Gutierrez; Lucas and Eddie Orman; Carter, Spencer, and Edyn Schieck; brother-in-law Harry Spitzer, her best friend Rita Chariton, and many nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. She is preceded in death by her husband Eddie, her parents, siblings Bud Plouff, Dick Plouff, Irvin Plouff, Evelyn Kelley, Aggie Overman, Beverly Spitzer and many loved brothers and sisters in laws.
The family would like to give special thanks to Pine Ridge Gardens and the entire staff at Christian Community Homes for the wonderful care they provided Donna the last 8 years, as well as Lakeview Hospice for helping make her last weeks more comfortable.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday May 24, 2021 at St. Patrick Catholic Parish in Hudson. Visitation will be from 10 to 11am with Mass starting at 11am. Memorials are preferred to the discretion of the family.
