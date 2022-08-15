Donna Wilcoxson

Donna June Wilcoxson, age 84, of River Falls passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Thursday, August 11, 2022 at Our House Assisted Living in River Falls. She was born to Don and June Owens on March 5, 1938 in Martell, the oldest of seven children. When she was 5 years old, the family moved to a dairy farm in River Falls. In September 1957, Donna married Clair Hugh Wilcoxson. She and Clair farmed, also Donna spent 44 years working at First National Bank of River Falls as an internal auditor. In retirement, Donna and Clair moved to town and enjoyed spending time with their family. Donna volunteered at Treasures from the Heart, United Methodist Church Women’s groups and Women of the Moose. She was a member of the St. Croix Valley Collector’s Association, belonged to the Glover Home and Community Education. She also served on the County Homemakers Board as well as Troy Township Clerk for many years. Donna was a beautiful seamstress, quilter and enjoyed painting china. Donna loved to bake and work in her large vegetable garden. She is survived by her sons, Duane (Julie) Wilcoxson, Dennis (Vicki) Wilcoxson; daughter, Cathy (Wayne) Warnke; and twin daughters, Christie (Al) Hanson, Connie (Al) Pechacek; 14 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; siblings, Wilma Smith, Judy (Marvin) Nielson, Bill Owens, Joy (John) Reis, Rita Griffey; brothers-in-law, Neil (Mary) Wilcoxson, Dennis Nelson, Paul Wilcoxson; many nieces and nephews. Donna was preceded in death by her husband, Clair Wilcoxson; parents, Don and June Owens; sister, Merry Nelson; in-laws, Dale Griffey, Mary Jo Wilcoxson, Faye Nelson, Vera (Charlie) Grant and Arlyss Wilcoxson. A memorial service will be held on Sunday, August 21, 2022 at 3:00 pm at Spirit of Grace Church (127 S 2nd Street) in River Falls. Visitation will also be Sunday from 1:00-3:00 pm at the church. Private family interment in German Settlement Cemetery will be held at a later date. Donna’s family would like to thank the caring staff at Our House for their attention and care given to Donna. Also, appreciation to Adoray Hospice for kindness and care during the past months. Arrangements are with Bakken-Young Funeral & Cremation Services.
Donna Wilcoxson
