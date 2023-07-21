Dora Marie Rohl died Monday July 17, 2023. She was born in the town of Warren, St. Croix County, Wisconsin, and was the first of three daughters born to Norbert J. and Harriet (Hennessey) Rohl.
Dora began her formal education at the Three Lakes one-room school where she walked each day from the family farm in Three Lakes. In her second year, the family moved closer to Roberts and Dora became a student of Hazel Mackin, for whom the library in Roberts is named. She graduated from Roberts High School as Valedictorian. Dora received her bachelor’s and master’s degrees from the University of Wisconsin - River Falls. Upon graduation from the university, she taught English and American History at Edgewood and Highview Junior High Schools in the Mounds View, Minnesota district for 31 years.
Dora was among the small number of women who began the Hazel Mackin Community Library. Dora became the library board’s first president and served over 40 years as its president.
Dora served the Town of Warren in many positions. She was the first woman elected to the Warren Town Board. She also served on the Town’s Plan Commission, the Park Board, the Water Board, and the Roberts-Warren Fire Commission. She was active in St. Patrick’s Catholic Parish.
Barb and Dora traveled to Ireland each year. They spent the summer in Europe in 1963 and that began their love of Ireland. They began then to travel each year to Ireland until 2012 when Barb became too ill to travel.
Dora and Barb served many years on the University of Wisconsin - River Falls Foundation Board. For years they assisted the hungry and homeless at Sharing and Caring Hands in Minneapolis and Grace Place in Somerset.
Survived by special cousins, Deb and Jack Larsen, Sandra and Sharee Koch and many other cousins and friends, especially devoted friends Gwen Paulson & Connie Van Keuren.
Dora is preceded in death by her parents, Norbert J. and Harriet Rohl and sisters, Barbara C. Rohl and Harriet Jane Rohl and her Sheltie dogs, including Sean.
Thank you to the staff of Woodland Hill and Red Cedar Canyon for the care you gave.
Visitation 1-2 PM with Mass of Christian Burial 2 PM Monday July 24 at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, 1500 Vine St. Hudson. Burial at St. Patrick’s Cemetery.
Memorials to the Dora Marie and Barbara Rohl Scholarship at the University of Wisconsin - River Falls Foundation, the Hazel Mackin Library, UW-River Falls, Humane Society or local animal organizations.
