Doris “Dorie” I. Hoffman, age 88, of River Falls, entered into God’s Kingdom on Tuesday, June 13, 2023. She was born on July 2, 1934 to Otto and Viola Schultz. Dorie was united in marriage to Darl E. Hoffman on February 14, 1954. Dorie was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She was actively involved in Ezekiel Lutheran Church and volunteered a lot of her time to many organizations. Dorie had great pride in coordinating Meals on Wheels for over 30 years.
Dorie had a passion for nature and enjoyed plants, fresh flowers, and birds. She loved spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She sacrificed, provided, supported, and forgave, but most of all she loved, and that will be ingrained in each of her family members.
She is survived by her children, Diane (Richard) Fronek, Denise (Michael) Guell, Dale, Doug (Cheryl), Deb (Scott) Dahl, Derrick (Brenda); 22 grandchildren; and 18 great-grandchildren; and many other relatives and friends.
Dorie is preceded in death by husband, Darl; sons, David and Daniel; brothers, Willard, Richard, and Donald Schultz; sister, Marlene Gipson; granddaughter, Katrina Fronek. Memorials may be directed to the Shriner’s Hospital for Children.
A Visitation will be held on Sunday, July 2, 2023 at 1:00PM at Bakken-Young Funeral & Cremation Services (805 E Division Street) in River Falls. An Order of the Eastern Star service will be held at 2:00PM with a memorial service following. Refreshments will be held after the service. Private family interment will be in Greenwood Cemetery in River Falls. Arrangements are with Bakken-Young Funeral & Cremation Services.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to hcoyle@orourkemediagroup.com.