age 95, of St. Mary’s Point, Minnesota, passed away on January 11, 2023, at the Woodland Hill Assisted Living Facility in Hudson, Wisconsin. Dorothy was born on January 15, 1927, in St. Paul, Minnesota, to Victor and Mary (nee Czyz) Adamski. As a young teenager her first job was at a macaroni factory in St. Paul where she earned 25 cents an hour. After WWII while working at Lactona, a toothbrush manufacturer, she met and married Wells Farnham with whom she had five children. Following raising her children, she worked at a department store in Morristown, New Jersey and the Afton Toy Store in Minnesota where she probably spent more money than she earned on gifts. Dorothy was committed to her family, her faith and her community. She will be remembered as a hard-working, self-educated woman who loved her Vikings and Twins.
She is survived by her children Charles W. III (Cindy), Thomas (Flopsy), Mary (Ben) Whitney; grandchildren, Jennifer, Wells IV, Tom II, Betsy, David Todd II, Kate, Allison, Victoria, Lock, David, Cope; great-grandchildren, Archer, Lennon, Oliver, and many nieces & nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband C. Wells Farnham Jr.; and her sons Christopher and David.
Services are being planned for the spring.
O’Connell Family Funeral Home of Hudson, WI. (715)386-3725. www.oconnellfuneralhomes.com
