Dorothy C. Bishop

Dorothy Catherine Bishop, age 91, formerly of New Richmond, WI passed away Tuesday, July 6, 2021. Dorothy was born August 13, 1929 in River Falls, WI to parents Clarence & Catharine (Roberts) Vier. She graduated from Hammond High School in 1947. Dorothy represented her community as Miss Hammond in 1948 for the St Croix County’s Centennial Celebration. She married her high school sweetheart, Harold Bishop in 1951. The couple lived in Fort Leonardwood, MO until Harold was honorably discharged from the army. The family returned to Hammond, WI and eventually moved to Osceola, WI.
Dorothy was an active member of the Osceola United Methodist Church including her work with the United Methodist Women where she held office positions including president. The couple moved to New Richmond, WI in 1994 where she continued her work with UMW. Dorothy was a member of the Osceola Medical Center Auxiliary and American Heritage Care Center Auxiliary in Hammond WI.
Dorothy’s interests included baking, sewing, knitting, crocheting, and ancestry. Her Welsh heritage was of special interest and she was able to travel to Wales with Harold & her Uncle Marvin & Aunt Marilyn Roberts. Dorothy enjoyed family trips around the US. She enjoyed spending time with close family, relatives, and friends.
Dorothy is survived by daughters Vicki (Jim) Palmer of Chisago City, MN, Sandra (Kevin) Westling of Mesa, AZ, Mary (Dale) Cotch of Osceola, WI, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sister Anna (Bob) Schuett, cousins, nieces, nephews, and Goddaughter Linda DeMoe. Dorothy is preceded in death by her husband Harold, daughter Cathy, father Clarence Vier, mother Catharine (Roberts) Sunde, brother Laurence Vier, and son-in-law Dale Cotch.
A Funeral Service will be held on Sunday, July 11, 2021 at 3 pm at Bakken-Young Funeral & Cremation Services 728 S Knowles Avenue New Richmond, WI and streamed live through the link at https://bakken-young.com/dorothy-bishop-07-06-2021/. Visitation will also be on Sunday from 1-3 pm at the funeral home. Interment will be in the Hammond Cemetery in Hammond, WI. Arrangements are with Bakken-Young Funeral & Cremation Services.
