Dorothy “Dot” Nelson

Dorothy Nelson “Dot”, age 93, of Hudson, WI, passed away on July 1, 2023 at Red Cedar Canyon Senior Living. Dorothy was born on May 20, 1930 in Burkhardt, Wisconsin to Leroy & Margaret Peterson. In 1947 she was Hudson Homecoming Queen and fell in love with the football captain George Nelson. On January 6, 1951 they married.
Dot loved her husband beyond belief. He would visit her three times daily at Red Cedar Canyon. Family was the most important thing to her, and she will be remembered as the best mother in the world! Her hobbies included golf, playing cards-especially bridge, sewing, crafts, cross-country skiing, and gardening. She was active in her church as well as the Hudson Women’s Club. Her family claims she was the best cook ever. She loved kids, and had served as cub scout and girl scout leader. She volunteered at school, where she also worked as the school librarian.
She is survived by her husband George, her children Jeffrey (Lynda), David (Tara), Kristine (David) Albright; grandchildren Brianna, Nicole, Jennifer, Karissa & Megan; great-grandchildren Morgan & Josephine “JoJo”; brother David (Jane) Petersen; many well-loved nieces & nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents Leroy & Margaret; sisters Kathleen, Jean, Audrey; beloved granddaughter Jessica. .
A visitation for Dot will be held 10-11 AM Wednesday July 12, 2023 at the O’Connell Family Funeral Home, 520 S. 11th St. Hudson, WI with a memorial service at 11 AM. Inurnment Willow River Cemetery.
