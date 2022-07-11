Dorothy I. Cudd, age 89, of Hudson, WI, passed away on July 6, 2022 at Westfields Hospital in New Richmond.
Dorothy was born on November 12, 1932 in Spring Valley, WI to Harris and Inga (Kjelmo) Hovde. Love at first site, at a high school dance, she met her soul mate, Thomas H. Cudd, and the two would be married on March 15, 1952 in River Falls. She graduated from Spring Valley High School, in the class of 1950. She went on to further her education at Long Beach City College in Long Beach, CA. Together, Dorothy and Tom owned and operated the Dairy Queen in Baldwin from 1955-57, a reupholstering business in North Hudson and later opening the Country Squire Furniture Store in downtown Hudson from 1966-86. After that, they continued to sell window coverings and did reupholstering until 1988.
Dorothy and Tom were avid travelers, and cherished their many winters in Arizona. After retirement, most mornings, Dorothy could be found doing crossword puzzles, or out and about on the golf course with Tom. She was a wonderful baker, and spoiled her kids and grandkids with her delicious sweets. Above everything, faith and family were important pillars to Dorothy’s life. She was a loving wife, supportive mother, doting grandmother, and caring sister, aunt, and friend.
She is survived by her children, Patti (Nelson) Zamora and Phillip Cudd; grandchildren: Sabrina Cudd, Tere Cudd-Zamora, and Wade Cudd; along with many nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Thomas; parents; and siblings: Russell, Norma, Bobby, Bernice, Glen, Harlan, Helen and Jim.
Visitation for Dorothy will be held from 1:00-3:00 p.m. on Tuesday, July 12, 2022 at Trinity Lutheran Church, 1205 6th St., Hudson. Funeral Service to follow at 3:00 p.m. at the church. The service will be livestreamed on Trinity’s YouTube page. Interment at Willow River Cemetery in Hudson.
O’Connell Family Funeral Home of Hudson, WI. (715) 386-3725. www.oconnellfuneralhomes.com
