Dorothy Jane Humphrey, age 85, of River Falls, WI joined God’s Kingdom in the early hours of Thursday, July 29, 2021 in the loving embrace of her three children at Comforts of Home in River Falls, WI. Dorothy, “Dotty” to all who knew her, was born by midwife, on February 8th, 1936 to her Mother Helen (Ula) Udelhofen and her Father Arthur Kammerud, in the small town of Blanchardville, Wisconsin. Dotty married David D. Schwark of Wisconsin Dells in 1954 with whom she had four children. She later married Robert Humphrey of Kenosha, WI on August 30, 1995. She is survived by her sons Dan and wife Mary Schwark, Randy Schwark, daughter Robin and husband Thomas Worzella, her sister Beatrice and husband Fred Olsen and brothers Howard and wife Faye Kammerud and James and wife Carol Hendrickson, and grandsons David and Jonny Andresen, half-sisters Margaret Ebneter and Dorothy Emery. She is preceded in death by her oldest son, David John Schwark, brothers Otis, Larry, Donald and Sheldon and wife Aldora Kammerud, and sister Elaine and husband Norbert Weier, half-brother John “Jack” and Mary Udelhofen. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, August 14, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at the Bakken-Young Funeral and Cremation Services (805 E Division St) in River Falls with visitation from 9:30-11:00 a.m. Interment will be in the neighboring Greenwood Cemetery followed by a luncheon. Dotty will be most remembered for her great spirit, hard work ethic, quick wit and unwavering sense of humor. She so loved her own children, grandchildren (and any other children that came within arm’s reach). Dotty was a dance enthusiast and loved Old Time music. She was proficient in the Waltz, Two Step, Jitterbug and Hop Polka and will no doubt be teaching classes in heaven. You couldn’t help smiling as she whirled and twirled on the dance floor. Dotty was also an avid reader…particularly of suspense thrillers and romance novels, making weekly pilgrimages to the Goodwill in Hudson with her son Randy. It wasn’t unusual to see three or four paperback books cracked open at any given time around her recliner. Her heart, spirit and humor will be deeply missed. Special thanks and heartfelt gratitude to the staff at Comforts of Home, The Lodge and St. Croix County Hospice for their ongoing care, love and support of Dotty over these past 4 years, but also to us, her children, in the depths of our grief at this difficult time. Hearing the stories of how Dotty touched others with her feistiness and humour provided much comfort.
Dorothy Jane Humphrey
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!Your notification has been saved.There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog InDon't have an account? Sign Up Today
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Sign up for our daily newsletter
Our Daily Headlines newsletter will get you up to speed on news, events & more
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Recommended for you
Most Popular Stories
Weather Alert
...AIR QUALITY ALERT REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH 3 PM CDT TUESDAY... * WHAT...The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency has issued an Air Quality Alert for fine particle pollution. The Air Quality Index (AQI) is expected to reach the Orange or Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups category. * WHERE...Central and south central Minnesota. * WHEN...Through 3 PM CDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Sensitive groups, such as people with lung disease (including asthma), heart disease, and children and older adults, may experience health effects. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Smoke from Canadian wildfires lingers over most of Minnesota. There has been some improvement Sunday afternoon to the air quality. However, on Sunday evening more smoke is expected to move into Minnesota. This reinforcing batch of heavy smoke along with smoke recirculating from the past several days will create high levels of fine particle pollution. Fine particle levels will begin to improve Monday as southerly winds start moving the smoke out of the state. Fine particle levels are expected to reach the Orange AQI category, a level considered unhealthy for sensitive individuals, across far central and southern Minnesota. This area includes The Twin Cities Metro, St. Cloud, Alexandria, and Albert Lea. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Sensitive groups, such as people with lung disease (including asthma), heart disease, and children and older adults, should limit prolonged or heavy exertion. For information on current air quality conditions in your area and to sign up for daily air quality forecasts and alert notifications by email, text message, phone, or the Minnesota Air mobile app, visit https://www.pca.state.mn.us/air/current-air- quality. You can find additional information about health and air quality at https://www.pca.state.mn.us/air/why-you-should-care- air-quality-and-health.
Currently in Cannon Falls
81°F
Sunny
81°F / 57°F
2 PM
81°F
3 PM
82°F
4 PM
82°F
5 PM
82°F
6 PM
81°F
Latest e-Edition
Calendar
© Copyright 2021 Star-Observer, 120 S. Fourth St. Cannon Falls, MN | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy
Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.