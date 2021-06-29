Dorothy (Schuster) Nooger

Dorothy Marie Nooger, age 86, of Ellsworth, WI, passed away peacefully on June 26, 2021 at Preferred Senior Living in Ellsworth, WI. Dorothy was born March 20, 1935 in Eau Galle, WI to Harry and Gladys (Holcomb) Bergeman. Dorothy was united in marriage to Norman Schuster. Although their marriage later dissolved, their lives were blessed with three children, Tarry, Randy and Glen. Dorothy was later married to Samuel Nooger. They shared 13 years together. Dorothy lovingly cared for her family and worked at Smead after raising her children.
Dorothy enjoyed putting together jigsaw puzzles, playing cards and dominos. She had a caring heart and graciously volunteered her time for different charity and service works. Dorothy also delighted in being a member of the Red Hat Society.
Dorothy is survived by her children: Tarry (Karen) Schuster, Randy Schuster, and Glen (Lisa) Schuster; step-children, Sidney Schuster, Marvin Schuster, Audrey Schuster and Judy Lewis; grandchildren: Doreena Schuster, Forest Schuster, Mariah (fiancé, Zouheir Ghandour) Schuster, Jaren Schuster, Jace Schuster, Alexis (Benjamin) Espinoza and Tucker Schuster; step-grandchildren, Brian Schuster, Jonathan Schuster, Terra Schuster and Michael VanKirk; step-great-grandchildren, Valerie and Mara VanKirk.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Harry and Gladys Bergeman; husbands, Norman Schuster and Samuel Nooger; brother, Don Bergeman; and step-grandson, Robert Lewis.
A Memorial service celebrating the life of Dorothy Nooger will be held 11:00am Friday, July 2, 2021 at the O’Connell-Benedict Funeral Home, 130 N. Grant Street in Ellsworth, WI. A Gathering of Family and Friends will take place 1 hour prior to the service. Dorothy’s final place of rest will be at the Rock Elm Cemetery in Rock Elm.
Services entrusted to the O’Connell-Benedict Funeral Home of Ellsworth, WI. 715-273-4421 www.oconnellbenedict.com
