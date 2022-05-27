Douglas A. Rutledge, 70, of Ladysmith, died Thursday, May 19, 2022 at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Chippewa Falls.
Doug was born January 21, 1952 in New Richmond, the son of Marvin and Gertrude (Neumann) Rutledge. He served in the U.S. Navy and was a dairy farmer most of his life.
On May 27, 1978, Doug married Cynthia Wallace at St. Bridget’s Church in Stanton, WI. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus Council #6754 in Chetek.
Doug is survived by his wife, Cindy; one son, Dean Rutledge of Granton; three daughters, Dawn Marin-Wallace of Eau Claire, Denise (Jeff) Bergeron of Thorp and Deeann Rutledge of Ladysmith; four brothers, Del (Shirley) of Star Prairie, WI, Daniel (Lisa) of Dresser, Duane (Tracy) of Star Prairie and Dom (Pam) of New Richmond; one sister, Debbie Rutledge of Hudson; 8 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren.
Doug was preceded in death by his parents; two sisters, Diane and Mary Rutledge both in infancy; and one granddaughter.
A Memorial service will be held at 4 p.m. Tuesday, May 31 at the Horan Funeral Home in Chippewa Falls. Rev. Brandon Guenther will be officiating. Inurnment will be in Boardman, WI.
Friends may call from 3 p.m. until the time of services at 4 p.m. on Tuesday, May 31 at the funeral home.
Family and friends may express condolences online at www.horanfuneralhome.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to jjohnson@orourkemediagroup.com.