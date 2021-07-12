Douglas Thompson

Douglas Neil Thompson, age 77, of River Falls, Wisconsin died on Thursday July 8, 2021 in Hudson, Wisconsin. Doug was born in River Falls on April 13, 1944, one of five children born to Clarence N. and Daphne A. Thompson. He graduated from River Falls High School, class of 1962, before attending the University of Wisconsin at River Falls where he obtained his bachelor’s degree in chemistry. At UWRF Douglas met Mary Hendrickson, and they were married on July 13, 1968. Douglas went on to earn a master’s degree in chemistry from the University of Wisconsin at Eau Claire. Early in his career Doug taught at UW Eau Claire, UW Parkside, briefly in Waterloo High School and in Denver, Colorado before moving permanently into the Wisconsin public school system. He taught chemistry for over thirty years, first at Mondovi High School and then at River Falls High School. He also coached girls’ volleyball in Mondovi and River Falls. Doug was an avid hunter, farmer, conservationist and environmentalist. One of his proudest achievements was the solo design and construction of his family home. Doug was hardworking and self-sacrificing, naturally skilled at mechanics, and generous with his time and abilities for friends and family alike. Called “Mr. T” or “T” by students, Doug will be remembered as an excellent teacher and for his strategically-placed chemistry jokes that he could work seamlessly into his lessons. He is preceded in death by his parents, Clarence “Kelly” and Daphne Thompson, and sister, Karen Thompson. He is survived by his wife of just shy of 53 years, Mary Thompson; daughters Kyrsten (James Phernetton) Thompson, Lisa (Charles) Dailey and Kaarin Thompson; grandson Arol Thompson; siblings Lynne Foss, Gary Thompson, and Kathleen Halberg; sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law Wayne Hendrickson, Janet Lomoljo, Gordon Hendrickson, Jerry Hendrickson, Thomas Hendrickson, and Karen Esanbock; and many beloved family members, friends, and students. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to the Kinnickinnic River Land Trust or American Bird Conservancy. A memorial service and celebration of life will be held on Saturday, July 24, 2021 at 11:00 am at Hope Lutheran Church (3337 Kingsbarn Avenue) in River Falls. Visitation and reception will follow the service at 12:00-2:00pm at the Hope Lutheran Church Wings of the Spirit outside pavilion. Arrangements are with Bakken-Young Funeral & Cremation Services.
