Dr. David Wood Florence

Dr. David Wood Florence age 92 formerly of Hudson, WI passed away on December 20, 2022. Preceded in death by his parents Edward Vance and Ruth “Lucille” (Lamb) Florence, sisters Mary St. Mark Florence and Mary Ann Kuhn and wife Patricia Florence. David’s life was defined by his passions for medicine, helping those in need, and adventure. David graduated from John Carroll University in 1951 in his hometown of Cleveland, Ohio and then Loyola School of Medicine in 1955. After, he trained in orthopedic and trauma surgery at Harvard Medical School/Massachusetts General Hospital until 1960. He completed his military service in the Army at Fort Huachuca, Arizona then he and his wife and growing family moved to Minnesota where he practiced as a trauma specialist and orthopedist. It was during this time he traveled to Iran and Afghanistan and brought his surgical expertise to those who would never otherwise have access. Mid-career he changed direction and established pioneering programs in chronic pain management at Sister Kenny Institute in Minneapolis and Ohio State University. He was a member of the Army National Guard and participated in NATO exercises in Germany as a senior medical officer. He also held positions as a medical director at hospitals in Michigan and Pennsylvania and then continued to practice medicine after moving to Wisconsin. He is survived by his six children: Mark, Julie (Steve), Kathryn, Sharon (Richard), Kevin, Renee (Kevin); their mother Barbara; seven grandchildren; and friend Judy Taylor. Private interment at Fort Snelling National Cemetery.

