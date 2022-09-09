RIVER FALLS - Dr. Gerald Arnold Emholtz passed away peacefully on Sunday, September 4, 2022, in Waunakee, Wisconsin. He was born March 26, 1930, in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Jerry’s parents were Arnold and Hattie (Miller) Emholtz of Osseo, Minnesota. He was baptized and confirmed in the Maple Grove Evangelical Church which is now Immanuel United Methodist Church of Corcoran. Jerry attended elementary and high school in Osseo. He graduated from Gustavus Adolphus College in St. Peter, Minnesota in 1952 with a Bachelor of Science degree. Jerry joined the United States Air Force and received his wings in 1954 and flew jet fighters but logged many hours in the P51 which by far and away was his favorite plane to fly. He returned home to serve in the Minnesota Air National Guard. Jerry was married in 1954 to Jean Kirkvold and they had three children. He returned to his studies in 1960 and received his Doctor of Chiropractic degree in 1963. Jerry lived and practiced in River Falls, Wisconsin. He served in various offices in the Northwest District Chiropractic Association and served on the State Board of Directors for six years. Jerry served as president and received the Chiropractor of the Year award for the state of Wisconsin. He was a member of Ezekiel Lutheran Church, served on the church council and frequently was seen ushering on Sundays. Jerry was a member of Lions Club since 1965, worked with the Boy Scouts, and was a member of the American Legion of River Falls. He was an avid bridge player involved with the River Falls men’s bridge league, senior bridge, barn bridge and three bridge clubs in Destin, Florida.
Jerry is survived by his three children, Timothy and his wife Kathy, Christopher and his wife Karen, and Rebecca and her husband Joe Quilit; plus six grandchildren, Karron Anne (Brian Conger), John (Allie), Hannah, Karli (Matt McMahon), Logan (Breanna) and Keilana as well as five great grandchildren, Luke, Audrey, Leo, Jack, and Archie. He is preceded in death by his wife, parents and sister, Dorothy.
A private family service will be held on Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022, at 1 p.m. at the Kinnickinnic Cemetery near the family farm.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials be made to Kinnickinnic Cemetery, Kinnickinnic Historical Association, or the Ezekiel Lutheran Church. They may be sent to: Tim Emholtz, N2130 Shamrock Road, Lodi, WI 53555
Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.
Gunderson Lodi
Funeral & Cremation Care
157 S. Main St.
(608) 592-3201
