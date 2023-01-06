Dr. Roger A. Swanson, age 83, of Cushing WI died peacefully on January 2nd, 2023 at Comforts of Home in River Falls. He was born in Cushing, WI on Dec 29th 1939. His parents, Art and Alice (Torkelson) Swanson ran a small dairy farm. Roger attended Lanesdale School House, a 1 room schoolhouse about 1 mile from the farm for elementary school, he then attended Luck High School. After graduating from Luck High School in 1958, Roger attended UW-River Falls earning his bachelor’s degree in agriculture. He went on to obtain is master’s degree from South Dakota State University in Brookings, SD. Roger completed his education, acquiring a PHD, at the University of Arizona in Tucson, AZ.
Roger moved back closer to home after graduation and accepted a teacher position at UW-River Falls in 1968, where he worked until his retirement in 2005. He loved working at the university. He moved from teaching to administration and held Assistant Dean and Dean positions during his tenure.
Roger enjoyed traveling, being outdoors and hosting get-togethers for family and friends (where playing cards was always expected). He will be remembered as an intelligent, kind, strong and capable man.
He is preceded in death by his wife, Lavonne Swanson (Iverson), his parents Art and Alice; brother Robert (Bob) Swanson.
Roger remains in the hearts of daughters Jodie Swanson and Karlyn (Jason) Petaja; stepchildren David (Jane) Erickson, Charlie Erickson, Jon (Ellen) Erickson, Nicole (Todd) Schmidt and Brandon (Marcy) Ward; grandchildren, Shantina and Sara Swanson, Mady Petaja, Quinn, Kyle and Owen Erickson, Kevin and Joe Erickson, Julia, Maggie and Eva Schmidt, Audrey Ward; great grandchildren, Gavin Eastgate and Emma and Ellie Moe; brother Don (Deb) Swanson.
A visitation for Roger A. Swanson will be held from 3-6 p.m. on Friday, January 20, 2023 at the O’Connell Family Funeral Home, 520 South 11th Street, Hudson, WI. A funeral service will be at 11 a.m. on Saturday, January 21, 2023 at Bethany Lutheran Church, 415 Bridge Avenue, Star Prairie, WI, with a visitation 1 hour prior to the service at the church. A Celebration of life will follow the service at West Winds Supper Club 709 N Main, River Falls, WI 54022 at 1:30pm.
Services are entrusted to the O’Connell Family Funeral Homes and Cremation Services of Hudson, www.oconnellfuneralhomes.com 715-386-3725
