Dec. 25, 1934 - April 6, 2022
TUCSON, Ariz. - Dwayne Carlson, 87, River Falls, Wis., died Wednesday, April 6, in Oracle Hospital.
A service will be from 1-4 p.m., with military honors provided by the Honor Guard at 2 p.m., Sunday, May 1, at River Falls American Legion Post 121.
Arrangements by Neptune Society.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to jjohnson@orourkemediagroup.com.