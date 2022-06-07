May 24, 1975 - May 25, 2022
OLYMPIA, Wash. - E. Robert “Rob” Spinks, 47, formerly Hudson, Wis., died Wednesday, May 25, in his home.
A service of remembrance will be from 2-3 p.m. Friday, June 10 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints in Olympia. An open house will follow until 5 p.m. Friday, at the church. A celebration of life open house will be from 4-7 p.m. Friday, June 17, at Badlands Snow Park in Hudson. Private interment will be Friday, June 17, in Glenwood City (Wis.) Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to the family or Senior Service of South Sound-Senior Nutrition Program.
Arrangements by Sunset Funeral Home.
