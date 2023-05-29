Earl Boor

Earl Boor, age 91 of New Richmond, WI, died on Thursday, May 25, 2023 at the St. Croix Health Center in New Richmond. Earl was born the son of John and Marie (Tschimperle) Boor in New Richmond, WI on November 10, 1931. Earl grew up in New Richmond and graduated from New Richmond High School. He served in the Army during the Korean War. He was married to Gertrude Habig in January of 1955. Earl was a police officer for the New Richmond Police Department for 15 years, serving as Police Chief for 6 of those years. He spent the next 25 years with the security department at 3M. His first job in high school was with Bernard’s Northtown and his last job in retirement was with Bernard’s. Earl enjoyed fishing, hunting, golf and woodworking. He liked keeping his yard and telling stories. He was an easy going, friendly guy with a good sense of humor. He was preceded in death by his parents, John and Marie Boor; son, Alan Boor; brother, Kenneth (Waverly) Boor; brother-in-law, Harry Olson; and sisters-in-law, Irene and Josephine Boor. Earl is survived by his wife, Gert Boor; children, Joseph Boor, Diana (Chris) Armstrong, Mark Boor, Aaron Boor; grandchildren, Drew Boor, Russell Boor, Kayla Johnson; great-grandson, Hunter Guerrero Boor; siblings, Jack Boor, Mary Jane Olson, Leo (Mary) Boor, Jim Boor; and many nieces, nephews, relatives and friends A Memorial Gathering will be held on Saturday, June 3, 2023 from 1-4 pm at Bakken-Young Funeral & Cremation Services 728 S Knowles Avenue New Richmond, WI. Arrangements are with Bakken-Young Funeral & Cremation Services.

