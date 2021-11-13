Edward “Ed” A. Oldfield, age 93, of Hudson, WI, formerly of Afton, MN, beloved husband, father, stepfather and grandfather died Nov. 10, 2021. A longtime metallurgist for Amclyde in St. Paul, Ed was humble, witty, smart, and incredibly loving – “The Best Man We’ve Ever Known.”
He is survived by his wife, Alice; children: Ed, Mary, and Mark; 7 grandchildren; and 2 great-grandchildren as well as his stepchildren Suzanna and Joel and their families. A private family service to honor Ed’s life will be held.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.