Edward “Scotty” Johnston was born in Edinburgh, Scotland, on June 24, 1929. “Scotty” peacefully went to be with his Lord and Savior on September 10, 2022, in Hudson, Wisconsin.
“Scotty” is survived by his wife Jule, of 41 years; his daughter, Kirsten Elles (Jason); his grandchildren, Avery James Elles (Kayla), Chloe Pearl Goetz (Kyle); his brother, David Johnston and many other relatives, all residing in Scotland. A Celebration of “Scotty’s” Life will be held at a later date. Memorials are preferred to the family and can be sent to the Funeral Home.
Services are entrusted to O’Connell Family Funeral Homes and Cremation Services, 520 South 11th Street, Hudson, WI, 54016, (715)386-3725, www.oconnellfuneralhomes.com
