Edwin B. Hall

Edwin Baxter Hall, age 70, slipped away peacefully at home in his sleep in the early morning hours of February 16, 2022, after a year-long battle with cancer.
Edwin, known by his Wisconsin family and friends as Ed and by his North Carolina family and friends as Eddie, was born in 1951 in Winston-Salem NC to Baxter Allen Hall and Beatrice (Tedder) Hall. Raised in Quaker Gap, North Carolina, Ed graduated from South Stokes High School in 1969. He loved baseball, was a respected left-handed pitcher sometimes called Ace Hall by the local newspaper, and followed the ins-and-outs of the Minnesota Twins in his later years, engaging in long detailed conversations with his great friend Steve Snook about the strengths, weaknesses, and foibles of each Twins’ player, especially the pitchers.
Ed and his wife, Peggy, were married in the fall of 1978, celebrating 43 years together, full of what Peggy called “Ed’s Great Adventures.” Ed spent his working years as a construction manager primarily for The Law Company, and for Target Corporation during his later work-years. The family’s great adventures began with more than fourteen moves in the first ten years of marriage; continuing their travels into retirement.
Predeceased by his parents, Ed is survived by his wife, Peggy Kubicz Hall, daughter Maggie Hall and husband Benjamin Goetzinger (Madison, WI), and son Isaac and his wife Erika (Andrle) Hall and grandchildren Oscar and Etta (Bloomington, MN).
Ed also is survived by his sister Nancy and her husband Charles Miller, nephew Dane and his wife Amy Heath, and grand nephews Cameron and Zachary (King, NC).
Ed also is survived by his sister-in-law Kathleen (Kubicz) Kozub (River Falls, WI) and her children Cyrus Kozub (Santa Fe, NM), Rosa Kozub and her partner Chaney Becker and their son Gus (Santa Fe, NM); sister-in-law Mary Beth (Kubicz) Madden (Topeka, KS) and her husband William and their children William and his wife Allison Madden (Mission, KS), Nicholas and his wife Roz Madden and their children Estella, Emery and Emmett (Springfield, MO), and Daniel Madden and his wife Bianca Libanori (Manhattan, KS); and brother-in-law Kevin Kubicz and his daughter Allison Anderson, and daughter Amelia.
A private gathering of remembrance will be held in North Carolina on Saturday, March 12, 2022.
A Wisconsin gathering of remembrance will be held at the family home in River Falls, Saturday April 16, 2022, beginning at 2:00 p.m. (COVID precautions will be observed).
Ed loved the Blue Ridge Parkway. Every trip to North Carolina included long drives on the Parkway, hiking to waterfalls, moon rises and start gazing from the Parkway overlooks, and (when in season) blueberry picking. For those who wish to make a charitable donation in Ed’s memory, the family has designated the Blue Ridge Parkway Foundation at https://www.brpfoundation.org.
