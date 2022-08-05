Jan. 13, 1946 - July 31, 2022
RIVER FALLS, Wis. - Edwin Dintemann, 76, River Falls, Wis., died Sunday, July 31, in River Falls Hospital.
Visitation will be from 3-5 p.m., followed by a memorial service at 5 p.m., Sunday, Aug. 7, at O’Connell Family Funeral Home and Cremation Service in River Falls. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to River Falls Alano Club.
Arrangements by O’Connell Family Funeral Home.
