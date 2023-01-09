Peacefully with his beloved wife at his side, Einar Opdahl passed away on Friday, December 23, 2022. He was 80 years old. Einar suffered a stroke in March 2020 that disabled him physically but his zest for life continued. The care he received at the St. Croix County Health Center was exceptional and much appreciated. Brother to Anna Sikora (Louis), Uncle to numerous nieces and nephews.
Preceded in death by; Brother Nels Opdahl, Sister Ingrid Berger (Jerome) A memorial service will be held at 2:00 on January 21, 2023. Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses 485 Jacobs Lane, Hudson, WI 54016. Zoom numbers available upon request.
