Elayne Meyer Donahue passed away May 1, 2023 at the age of 90. She was born in River Falls, WI on May 21, 1932; graduated from River Falls High School and earned a bachelors degree at River Falls State Teachers College. After teaching elementary in Wisconsin & Minnesota, she earned her Doctorate in Education at the University of Colorado-Boulder. She subsequently held various positions at Colorado Women’s College, & then the College Football Association, and the University of Minnesota-Mpls, retiring from the University of MN in 1988 and resided in St. Paul, MN.
Elayne was preceded in death by her parents Raymond P. & Inez Elden Meyer, sister Ramona Sneider, brother-in-law Paul Marshall and niece Linda Reid.
She is survived by her sister, Ethel Ann Marshall, brother Raymond N. Meyer (Sheila); niece Carol Nemanich (Mike); nephew-in-law Charles Reid; nephews Tim Sneider (June), John Sneider (Dorothy) & David Marshall; great niece Catie Reid and great nephews Chris Reid, Andrew & Patrick Nemanich.
Visitation will be from 10 to 11 AM, followed by mass at 11 AM Friday, May 26th at St. Bridget’s Catholic Church, River Falls, WI. Interment will be at St. Bridget’s Catholic Church Cemetery, River Falls, WI.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to jjohnson@orourkemediagroup.com.