Eldon “Eldie” Frye, age 90, of Hudson, WI, passed away on January 2, 2023, at Hudson Hospital in Hudson, WI.
Eldie was born on April 13, 1932, in Ellsworth, WI, to Edmund and Anna (Wussler) Frye. He graduated from Hudson High School and then honorably served in the United States Army from 1952-1954. Eldie was united in marriage to Donna Marleau on August 25, 1956, at Saint Peter’s Catholic Church in North Saint Paul, MN. They would be blessed with three sons: Paul, James (Jim), and Mark.
Eldie started his career at the Local Lumber Company in Hudson and after that worked for over 30 years as dispatcher and later as a sales estimator for Cemstone Products in Lakeland and New Richmond, until his retirement in 1995. Eldie was also a volunteer firefighter for 42 years with the Hudson Fire Department, serving alongside his son Jim, his brother Herb, and his nephew, Scott, retiring in April 2002. Eldie was nominated by his peers in the department twice for firefighter of the year, once in 1982 and again in 2001.
Eldie spent much of his retirement split between his home in Hudson, and on extended weekends up at the family cabin in Danbury, WI, near Yellow Lake. Eldie carried his sales experience from Cemstone well into retirement, holding regular barn sales at the cabin, and buying and selling used farm tractors, lawn mowers, vehicles, or anything else that could be bought and sold. Eldie regularly attended many social events with friends and family around the neighborhood, at the cabin. He always wanted to be kept in the loop on the latest neighborhood news. Eldie loved spending time with his family and the families of his three brothers, Howard, Herb, and Jerry.
Eldie is survived by his children: Paul Frye of Minneapolis, MN, Jim (Lori) Frye of Hudson WI, and Mark Frye of Roberts, WI; grandchildren: Brian (Nancy) Frye of Hudson, WI, Daniel Frye of Cameron, WI, Stephen Frye of Hudson, WI, and Amy (Anders) Birkland of Willmar, MN; 4 great-grandchildren; and brother, Jerome (Gaye) Frye. He is preceded in death by his wife, Donna; parents, Edmund and Anna (Wussler) Frye; brothers, Howard and Herb; and sisters-in-law, Marion Frye and Colleen Frye.
Visitation for Eldie will be held from 10:00 am - 11:00 am on Thursday, January 12, 2023, at the Church of St. Patrick, 1500 Vine St., Hudson, WI, with Mass of Christian Burial to follow at 11:00 am. The Mass will be livestreamed on St. Patrick’s Facebook Page. Private family interment will take place at Northern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Spooner, WI, at a later time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to jjohnson@orourkemediagroup.com.