Elizabeth Ann Donner

Elizabeth Ann (Koop) Donner, 74, of Frisco, TX, passed away July 6, 2022. She was born in St. Paul, MN, November 10, 1947, to Mary (Shaughnessy) & Thomas Koop. She married the love of her life, Charles Robert Donner, in New Richmond, WI, on March 29, 1969, and they were blessed with three children.
Elizabeth was a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt & cousin -- and a friend to all who knew her. She had an advanced degree in reading, but her life-long career was devoted to teaching - educating all of us how to live life: with kindness, with love, with humility & with forgiveness. Her devotion to her family was truly infinite & nothing put a broader smile on her face than seeing her children’s & grandchildren’s happiness, with her ever-loyal husband, Charlie, always at her side. Spending time with her dear friends playing bridge also brought her great joy. She is loved dearly & is greatly missed by all of those who had the good fortune of knowing her.
Elizabeth is survived by her beloved husband, Charles Donner; children, Lisa Massey (Mark) of Castle Pines, CO; Jennifer Smith (Steven) of Fort Worth, TX; and Mark Donner (Saskia) of Belmont, CA; grandchildren, Mackenzie, Alexa & Christian Massey, Jack, Mary-Elizabeth & Charlotte Smith, and Austin Donner; her sisters, Mary Wagner (Bill) & Anne Young (Gary), both of St. Charles, MO; her brothers, Richard Koop (Nadine) of St. Charles, Tom Koop (Julie) of New Richmond, and Mark Koop (Anne) of Naples, FL; as well as numerous nieces, nephews & cousins.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Tom & Mary Koop, and her sister-in-law, Bev Koop.
The family invites friends to a vigil prayer service & words of remembrance in the chapel at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church, 8000 Eldorado Parkway, Frisco, TX, on Monday, July 18, 2022, at 7:00 p.m.
A funeral mass will be held in the church at St. Francis on Tuesday, July 19, 2022, at 11:00 a.m., officiated by Fathers Rudy Garcia, Larry Pichard & Vincent Anyama. A reception will be held following the mass in the Great Room at St. Francis of Assisi.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Elizabeth’s honor to: MS Society/Charlie’s Angels Be The Difference Foundation & Friends of Los Ninos.
