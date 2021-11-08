Elizabeth Bottolfson

Elizabeth “Betty” Bottolfson, died on Wednesday, November 3, 2021 at Orchardview Terrace in New Richmond. She was born the daughter of Gerhart and Minnie Larson on August 12, 1930 in Saint Croix County Wisconsin. Betty grew up by Church Pine Lake, WI. Following school, she worked several jobs throughout her life ending her working career at Andersen Windows. She married Curtiss Bottolfson on August 21, 1948. Betty’s biggest enjoyment in life was being with grandchildren. She enjoyed taking care of her home and mowing her yard into her late 80s. She liked going to garage sales, antique shopping, and baking. Betty was a hardworking, independent, generous woman who loved spending time with her family. As Betty always said, “I love you with all my heart”
She is preceded in death by her husband, Curtiss Bottolfson; parents, Gerhart and Minnie Larson; siblings, Gaylord Larson, Harvey Larson, Vivian Handrahan, Russel “Buddy” Larson, Alice Kromrey, and Virgil Larson. Betty is survived by her daughters, Deb (John) Shattuck, Kathy (Matt) Binford, and Krissy (Randy) McCann; grandchildren, Cara (Keith) Baker, Megan Shattuck, Harper (Andrew Zywiec) Binford, Hayley (Joe) Needham, Andrea (Nathan) Licht, Connor McCann, and Madeline McCann; great-grandchildren, Hannah Jo Baker, Brayden Binford, Graham Needham, Brigham Needham, Ellerie Licht, and Ivie Licht; great-great-grandson, Oliver Blevins; and many nieces, nephews, relatives, and friends.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to West Immanuel Lutheran Church. A Funeral Service will be held on Friday, November 12, 2021 at 2:00PM at West Immanuel Lutheran Church (447 180th Street) in Osceola, WI with a visitation starting one hour prior to the service. Interment will be in West Immanuel Cemetery. Honorary Pallbearers are John Shattuck, Matt Binford, and Randy McCann. Arrangements are with Bakken-Young Funeral & Cremation Services.
