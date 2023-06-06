Elwin Zillmer

Shorty Zillmer, age 89, a resident of Hudson, Wisconsin, died on Saturday, June 3, 2023, at Hammond Health Services in Hammond.
Elwin “Shorty” Zillmer was born at home, on the family farm, on July 12, 1933, to parents Erwin and Dorothy (Nelson) Zillmer. He attended grammar school at the Pansy and Swiss Schools before graduating from Webster High School. Shorty lived on the farm until he was drafted into the U.S. Army where he served in the Motor Pool and Tank Recovery. Shorty served in the U.S. and also in Germany before being honorably discharged. After his discharge, he moved to St. Paul, and on October 26, 1957, he was united in marriage to Edith Stoklasa in Pine City, MN. The couple made their home in North Hudson and Shorty worked at Montgomery Ward in St. Paul. After 28 years at Montgomery Ward, he then found work at Eco-Water Systems in Woodbury in manufacturing for another 14 years until his retirement. He and Edie decided to have a home built near Frederic, and lived there until a few years ago when they moved back to Hudson. Shorty enjoyed fishing, turkey hunting, and bringing family up to the family farm to hunt, primarily deer hunting.
Shorty is survived by his wife Edie of Hudson, children Lori (Stephen) Sperry of Janesville WI, Lonny (Colleen) Zillmer of North Hudson, WI, grandchildren: Taylor (Nate) Fettig of Elkhorn WI, Sarah (Joe) Gruber of Milton, WI, Jessica Zillmer of North Hudson, WI, Jacob (Chloe) Zillmer of Hudson, WI, grandchildren: Jackson and Addisyn Fettig, Olivia and Wyatt Gruber, Ayden and Sophia Anderson, and many other extended family and friends.
Shorty is preceded in death by his parents Erwin and Dorothy, brothers Bert and Edwin Zillmer, and sister Grace Tschumperlin.
A graveside service with Military Honors will be held on Tuesday, June 13, 2023, at 2pm, at the Northern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery near Spooner, Wisconsin. Following the service, a gathering of friends and family with light refreshments will be served at the Spooner Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, Shorty and his family would greatly appreciate gifts and memorials to be given to St. Croix Hospice at 642 Brakke Dr., Suite 104, Hudson, WI 54016, or to Christian Community Homes and Services at 1320 Wisconsin St., Hudson, WI 54016.
Online memories and or condolences may be left at www.bratley-nelsonchapels.com
