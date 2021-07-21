Elwood Elliott, age 89 of River Falls, WI, passed away August 10, 2020 at the River Falls Area Hospital. A private family Mass of Christian Burial was held at St. Bridget’s Catholic Church and was live streamed on the St. Bridget Catholic Church Facebook page and YouTube Channel at https//www.youtube.com/saintbridget. Interment with military honors took place at St. Bridget Catholic Cemetery. Now that Covid restrictions have been lifted, a public Celebration of Elwood’s life will be held 12:00 Noon - 3:00 PM Sunday, August 8, 2021 at the Fletcher-Pechacek American Legion Post 121, 701 N Main St., River Falls. We appreciate the kind cards, flowers and memorials we have been received in support. Please join us to celebrate Elwood’s life, where we can finally hug, reminisce and share memories together. The full obituary can be found on the O’Connell-Benedict Funeral Home web page.

