passed away on September 10, 2022. She was predeceased by her husband, Donald E. Botting; parents, Tony and Anna (Laufenberg) Ripp; in-laws, Harry and Edith (Foley) Botting, Dick & Marian (Botting) Dembny. Esther is sur-vived by her children, Sue (Greg) Keller of St. Louis Park, MN, Don Botting of Duluth, GA; six grandchildren and four nieces and nephews. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Bernard Catholic Church, 7450 University Ave., Middleton, WI at 11 AM, with visitation one hour prior, on Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022, with Father Brian Wilk presiding. A luncheon will follow. A graveside service will be held at 11 AM on Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022 at Holy Sepulcher Cemetery, Cudahy, WI, where her husband is buried. Arrangements by Gearty-Delmore Funeral Chapel of St. Louis Park, MN (gearty-delmore.com) and Gunderson Funeral Home of Middleton, WI (gundersonfh.com).
Esther (Ripp) Botting
