Ethel M. Jones

Ethel Mary Jones, age 86, of Hudson passed away at home surrounded by her devoted children who lovingly cared for her during a lengthy battle with cancer.
Ethel was born on September 8, 1935 in Hudson. She was the daughter of Elon W. and Anna B. (Kukuska) Johnson. She graduated from Hudson High School in 1953 and then worked at Pedro’s Luggage in St. Paul for more than 40 years as an accountant.
She was known for her great sense of humor and amazing memory. Her hobbies included putting together jigsaw puzzles, working crossword puzzles and playing computer games. She enjoyed knitting, watching classic Hollywood movies and was a lifelong fan of Elvis Presley. She most treasured the time she spent visiting with her family and friends.
Ethel is survived by her two children: Susan (Dennis) Tubbs of Mahtomedi, MN and Scott Jones of Hudson; 6 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren; her sisters: Delores Worrell and Helen Houman, both of Hudson; extended family and many friends. She was preceded in death by her parents and brother Robert Johnson.
A Celebration of Ethel’s life will be held from 4 pm to 7 pm on Tuesday, July 19 at the Humbird Chapel in the Willow River Cemetery in Hudson. Cremation services were provided by Crescent Tide. Interment will be at Willow River Cemetery.
Memorials are preferred.
