Ethleen “Sandi” Belisle was born in Minneapolis, MN on January 11, 1930, to Leona Erickson Sandell and George Albert Sandell Jr. She passed away peacefully on August 5, 2021. Sandi was one of six children. At the age of 20 she met her soul mate, Doyle J. Belisle of Somerset, WI. They were married in Fort Bragg, NC, on May 5, 1951, shortly before Doyle left to serve in Korea. Sandi and Doyle reared seven children in Somerset. After she and Doyle retired, they purchased a motor home and enjoyed travelling the country together. In the meantime, they bought their retirement home on a lake in Colfax, WI. After selling the motor home and the lake home, they built a home in Eau Claire where they lived for the past 20 years. She is survived by her husband of 70 years, Doyle, and their seven children: Dianne, Thèrése (Laurie), Nanette (Larry), Yvette (Rick), Doyle (Joan), Douglas (Tamera) and Wendy (David); her beloved sisters, Leona “Sugar” Scheiller and Mary Sandell; her brother Leonard “Lenny” Sandell; and sister-in-law, Carol Sandell. She was the delighted grandmother to 18 grandchildren and 22 great-grandchildren and many extended family members and friends. She was preceded in death by her mother, Leona Sandell; father, George Sandell Jr.; mother-in-law, Violet Belisle; father-in-law, Paul Belisle Jr.; sister Georgette Kitchin and husband Danny Kitchin; sister, Jeanne Aubol; sister, Joan Blanche; brother, Jim Erickson and wife, Marge; brother, George “Sonny” Sandell III; brother-in-law Cecil Scheiller; nephew Eddie Kitchin; and Raven Marchetti.
Ethleen “Sandi” Belisle
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!Your notification has been saved.There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog InDon't have an account? Sign Up Today
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Sign up for our daily newsletter
Our Daily Headlines newsletter will get you up to speed on news, events & more
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Recommended for you
Most Popular Stories
-
Construction, road closures and more to know this week
-
St. Croix County updates mask advisory to include recommendations for vaccinated people
-
Crest View to close overnight for road work on Monday
-
Editorial cartoonists' take on ... mosquitos, summer evictions and more
-
Vicariously ride the rails or paddle the waters of history in Spooner, Wisconsin
Currently in Cannon Falls
79°F
Mostly Cloudy
79°F / 67°F
1 PM
80°F
2 PM
81°F
3 PM
82°F
4 PM
83°F
5 PM
83°F
Latest e-Edition
Calendar
© Copyright 2021 Star-Observer, 120 S. Fourth St. Cannon Falls, MN | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy
Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.