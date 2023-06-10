Eugene Eldor Hanson Sr., age 84, of Roberts, Wisconsin, passed away peacefully on June 7, 2023, at Red Cedar Canyon in Hudson.
Gene was born on January 28, 1939, to parents Elmer and Helen (Hahn) Hanson in Fergus Falls, Minnesota.
Gene enlisted in the United States Navy and served at the Bay of Pigs Invasion and the Cuban Missile Blockade. He served on the USS Waller and the USS Roberts-749.
Eugene worked up the ranks in the US Postal Service. He started out as a clerk, then was a carrier, before serving as Postmaster. He retired in 2001.
For Gene service to others was paramount. Gene served in every volunteer position in Roberts: He was village trustee followed by village president. He was very civic minded. He was incredibly active in the Lions for 42 years, where he also served as president twice. He was a St. Croix County Board Supervisor, Roberts Good Neighbor of the year in 1986, and Town Chair in Wilson in Dunn County.
Eugene enjoyed fishing, playing cribbage, and birdwatching. He had a was a gardener with a green thumb, who could tell you all the different kinds of trees and cultivated hybrid roses. He was the kindest person you could ever meet, and could strike up a conversation with anyone. He will be remembered for the glint in his eye.
Gene is survived by his children, Carla (John) Cornwall, Eugene (Rena) Hanson, step-son Jeff (Roxie) Micheels; grandchildren Brittany Barkholtz, Eugene (Camille) Hanson III, Mike Hanson, Jake Hanson, Grace Hanson, Dominic Micheels, Addyson Micheels; great-granddaughter Nora Gene; sister-in-law Doris Hahn.
He was preceded in death by his first wife, Shirley Hanson, His second wife Marlene Hanson, brothers Joseph & Orton; sisters Eunice & Carol.
A Funeral Service for Gene will be held at Cross Lutheran Church in Roberts, 1246 Co Rd TT. on Friday June 16, 2023, at 10 a.m. Visitation will take place Thursday June 15 4-7 p.m. at church. Memorials preferred to the church.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to hcoyle@orourkemediagroup.com.