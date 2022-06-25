Eugene “Gene” G. Stahnke, age 99, of Hudson, WI, passed away on June 22, 2022 at his home in Hudson.
Gene was born on November 6, 1922 to William and Rose (Gutz) Stahnke in St. Paul, MN. He spent his childhood years living in North St. Paul or on a farm near Empire (Farmington), MN. After graduating from North St. Paul High School, he was drafted in the United States Army Air Corp and served during WWII. Upon his honorable discharge, he was united in marriage to Mary Ellen Loftus on July 4, 1946 in New Albany, Indiana. Together, they were blessed with two children, Deborah and Mark.
Gene worked for over 40 years at West Publishing (later became Thompson Reuters) in the graphic arts as a printer and bookbinder. Towards his later years with the company, he ran and oversaw much of their custom bookbinding needs. His involvement in the printing industry spanned his life, starting at age 14, and later having his own print shop and bindery in his home. He completed his final projects in March of 2022. He retired in 1987, and in 2002 at the age of 80, he became a school crossing guard, a job he held and enjoyed until he was 88.
Gene was the definition of a dedicated Husband, Father, “Papa”, “Great Papa”, and friend. He rarely missed his kids sporting or music events. He had a passion for learning about others and had a knack for establishing deep social connections with whoever he met. His genuine care and gentle generosity for others allowed him to be endlessly tolerant, accepting of others, and unifying with his welcoming presence.
Gene enjoyed getting his hands dirty – whether that was in his garden, or working on the family farm. He found delight in reminiscing over old classic cars, attending MN Orchestra concerts, reading mysteries, thrillers, and WWII non-fiction, and cooking his signature dishes (most notably canned tuna stir fry). Traveling was in his heart, and he enjoyed many road trips across the country, taking a new route each time, along with trips to Europe. He also was an avid pie lover, frequently attended local high school basketball and football games, enjoyed biking around town, and was an adoring dog lover. Gene was dedicated in his faith and to Mt. Zion Lutheran church for over 60 years, thoroughly enjoying the family he made there.
He is survived by his children: Deborah (William) Fristad and Mark (Wendy) Stahnke; grandchildren: Kirsten Fristad, Carl (Holly Thorstad) Fristad, Brielle (Kyle) Anfinson, and Brandon (Rachael) Stahnke; great-grandchildren: Adrian, Austin, and Arthur Anfinson and Paxton and Nova Stahnke; nephews: Tom (Judy) Stahnke, Matt (Amy) Eppen, and Mike (Darla) Eppen; along with many extended family and friends.
He is preceded in death by his parents; wife, Mary; and siblings, Leslie (Glenyce) Stahnke and Geraldine (Kermith) Eppen.
A Visitation and Memorial Service was held at Mt. Zion Lutheran Church in Hudson. In lieu of flowers, donations are preferred to family, who will be giving to various organizations dear to Gene.
O’Connell Funeral Home of Hudson, WI. (715) 386-3725. www.oconnellfuneralhomes.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to jjohnson@orourkemediagroup.com.