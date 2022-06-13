Eugene Peloquin

Eugene “Gene” Peloquin, passed away at his home with his family by his side June 7, 2022. Gene was born to Lois and Leo Peloquin on October 31, 1942. He was next to the oldest of 14 children.
He attended St. Rose of Lima Catholic Grade School and then Cadott High School. He grew up on a farm near Crescent and worked alongside his dad. He did get a little bit of sports in when he had time away from the farm. He was married to Darlene Muska on September 17, 1966 and they had 2 children Terry and Tami. He enlisted in the Army Reserve and worked various jobs before settling at Gillette where he worked until his retirement as a fork lift operator.
He loved camping with his family and friends. Fishing was a great hobby for Gene. If you wanted to find him in the winter he was out on the St. Croix River in his ice shack. He did enjoy hunting also and he was always working in his garage fixing something for himself or others. He enjoyed his beer and playing cards with his friends and family.
He will be sadly missed by his wife Darlene; children Terry (Jolene) and Tami; grandchildren Justin (Ashley), Erica (Dan), Tracey, and Tony; great grandchildren Wyatt, Taylor, Gavin, Riley, Connor, Evelyn, Aria, Nash, Mason, Levi, Leo; brother Leo (Nola), Pat (Melody), Steve (Jackie), Rich (Marg), Mike (Dawn), Jim (Marci), and Jeff (Teresa); sister Janet, Judy (Glen), and Theresa (Rick); sisters in laws Coeta Peloquin and Kim (Wade) Sykes; as well as many nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his parents; brother John; sisters Kathy (Alan) and Ida (Jim); brothers in laws Bob Kohles and Rudy Muska; mother and father in law Rudy and Marian Muska; and Todd Paznikowich.
A celebration of life for Gene will be held on Saturday June 18, 2022 at the American Legion in New Richmond, 1260 Wall St, 54017 from 2pm – 5pm. Burial will be at Northern Wisconsin Veterans Cemetery in Spooner, WI on a later date. Memorials are preferred to the family.
